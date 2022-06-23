Today at Connect Now, experts Jemila Winsey from ERA Legacy Living, Christine George from Zinnia, and India Whitlock from The Madison Mason Home Group are sharing their best strategies for how to present your message and brand as the market shifts.

They’ll discuss low-cost strategies you can implement today and how you can continue to grow and thrive going forward.

Today’s episode will also feature:

Adena Hefets, CEO and co-founder of Divvy Homes ; Tushar Garg, CEO and co-founder of Flyhomes ; and Tim Heyl, founder and CEO of Homeward will discuss how proptech companies in the mortgage and financing space will pivot their offerings and operations based on current market conditions.

; ; Top producers Jessica Northrop from Compass , Cindi Hagley from The Hagley Group , and Katie Kossev from The Kossev Group will share how agents can step up their level of service to ensure they’re a valuable resource to their clients.

Paul Hurst, chief innovation officer at First American Financial , will sit down with Clelia Peters from Era Ventures to explore how top real estate companies will stake out positions around innovation and what they expect in the months ahead.



, Nicole Lopez from Mark Dimas Properties, Tanin Teston from eXp Realty, and Joe Rand from BPP will discuss how you can evolve the concept of a “sphere of influence” into a community that you build around yourself.

Just listen to what other real estate pros have said about Connect Now…

“These events are fantastic! It’s even more in-depth and I don’t have to take time away from my business or family to attend.” –Elisa Bruno-Midili, Cafe Realty

“Just what I needed to boost innovation and inspiration during an otherwise uncertain environment. Looking up to see opportunity. Thanks!” –Marie Fellenstein Hale, Corcoran Pacific Properties

“Being able to talk about what’s going on in the market is the key to serving our industry successfully. Inman is providing the content to do that!” –Melissa Lindt, KW Peninsula Estates

“Always great content, it’s like being at the apex of a curve, you can almost see what’s around the corner!” —Tamer Fahmi, KW Edge Hearth & Home Realty