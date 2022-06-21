Sharing your personality via video will help you connect with clients and build your business in a tangible way, writes marketing expert Laura Stace. That can translate into a long and healthy career path.

Videos are an integral marketing tool for every real estate professional. They should be tailored and used for various strategies, including showcasing a new listing, agent branding and new business development.

For marketing a new listing, videos allow viewers to virtually step inside a home conveniently from their phone, iPad or computer at any time of the day or night. For agent branding and new business development, videos can help show your expertise and personality and demonstrate your success via “how-to,” advice videos, and testimonials.

Below are seven types of videos that every agent should master.

Personal side

Potential clients seek to work with like-minded individuals on their home buying or selling journey. A real estate transaction is one of the most important and personal decisions a person will ever make. People want to feel that they can connect on a personal level with the guide they select to help them navigate this process.

Agents should seek to create videos that give the audience a glimpse into their personalities on their social media platforms and website content. Don’t be afraid to showcase your likes and interests in these videos, as you want to work with like-minded clients, too.

Property tours

When you hire a professional videographer to film a home tour, they will be able to help tell the story of the home and capture footage as if a client were actually setting foot in the home. However, agents shouldn’t leave it all in the hands of the videographer, as you are the experts in the housing market and the area.

Perhaps the home has a sought-after amenity that you know is a hot commodity right now, but the videographer might not recognize it as such. To help the process, outline a list of “must-have” shots for them to add to their list.

Market updates

If there is one thing that people love to question agents about, it is the state of the market. People thinking about buying or selling a home will always stop scrolling or open an email if it contains relevant information to their market. These types of videos are quick and easy to create.

Simply put your thoughts together on paper to create a script, record yourself, edit and load up to whichever platform you use. Video equipment required can be as little as your phone and a basic editing software program, or you can invest in more sophisticated equipment or take it to the next level and engage a videographer to help with the entire process.

Whichever route you choose, be sure to create a cadence for sharing this type of video, and people will begin to keep an eye out for the regularly scheduled programming.

Advice and ‘how-tos’

Similar to market insights, people are constantly seeking advice and how-tos when it comes to just about any aspect of the home buying, selling and even maintenance aspect of homeownership. Sharing advice and “how-tos” will further establish you as an authority in your profession and keep you top-of-mind when it comes time for them to buy or sell a home.

You can film these videos yourself or you might even want to schedule a day in a studio with a professional videographer and bulk film videos that you can use for a few weeks or even months.

Client testimonial

Client testimonials are a must for new business development. While they can be powerful in written form, a video can help them jump off the page. If your client is willing to, you can always ask them to film a brief testimonial instead of sharing a written piece with you. This can be uploaded and shared on your social media or website and is a great way to showcase your experience and expertise.

Remember, you can always take a written piece and turn it into a short video. It’s easy to use online tools or video editing software to create a little video out of a testimonial. Consider including images of the home or neighborhood with which you helped the buyer or seller. This will help give potential clients some insight into your background and showcase the level of transaction you can complete.

Neighborhood highlights

Speaking of neighborhoods, real estate professionals help clients with so much more than the transaction alone. Every real estate agent should be well-versed in the amenities and services within an area where they are assisting their client to find a home or where they are representing a listing.

For these types of videos, I recommend keeping them short and to the point. Try creating content that rounds up schools in the area, health facilities, restaurants and dining, and recreational activities.

Instagram and Facebook Live tours

Showcasing a listing on an Instagram or Facebook Live is a great way to share a listing, connect with your audience in real-time, and show a little of your personality. Like the property tour video, you want to share all the critical elements of the home that you think will grab the attention of interested parties. Keep live tours around 10 or 15 minutes, and be sure to plan your route through the home.

Check the wifi connection and strength throughout your entire path through the home. There’s nothing worse than heading out to view a beautiful backyard and the feed cuts out. Keep track of any questions that the audience asks if you plan to not answer them as you go, but instead conduct a brief Q and A session at the end of the tour.

Videos are such a valuable and important tool for real estate professionals when sharing a new listing, working on agent branding and building new business. Be sure to weave property tours, market updates, advice and “how tos,” client testimonials, neighborhood highlights and Instagram Live tours into your marketing strategy, and never forget to showcase your personal side.

Sharing your personality via video will help you connect with clients and build your business in a tangible way for a long and healthy career path. Have fun and remember: Just get started. Things will improve the more that you create.

Laura Stace is vice president of luxury marketing for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.