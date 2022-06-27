Emiliano Delucia and Abby Powell will help lead the startup less than a year after it achieved unicorn status. The company said it employs 584 people.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Place, a property technology company that achieved unicorn status last year, has hired two new C-suite leaders to help scale-up operations.

The new hires include Emiliano Delucia, who will serve as Place’s chief technology officer; and Abby Powell, who assumes the position of chief marketing officer. The new leaders have “extensive backgrounds in technology product development and [business-to-consumer] marketing strategy, respectively,” a statement from Place notes.

Delucia’s experience is exactly what the company “needs to further our vision of becoming ‘the’ technology platform for agents and consumers alike,” Place cofounder Ben Kinney said in the statement. And Powell’s experience will help “cement Place as a household name,” Kinney added.

Before joining Place, Delucia served as an executive vice president and head of technology at media company Red Ventures. He spent just over three years at the company. Among other previous jobs, he also did a four year stint at Halliburton.

Powell most recently spent more than three years at Keurig Dr Pepper, where she finished as a senior director of marketing. Her job at the company involved leading marketing efforts for soda brands, such as Dr Pepper and Crush. She also previously worked at Reckitt and Pepsi.

Brokers Ben Kinney and Chris Suarez founded Place in 2019. The company provides technology to help high-producing agents handle tasks ranging from accounting to marketing to transaction management. Place also offers CRM technology products, as well as mortgage, title and escrow services.

Last year, Place secured $100 million in a round of Series A financing, catapulting the company to “unicorn status,” which is a euphemism for companies that are worth $1 billion or more. At the time the company said it planned to use the funding to expand and recruit.

Today, Place employs 584 people, according to the statement on the new executives.

Both Delucia and Powell expressed excitement about joining Place. In the statement, Delucia said he joined the company “for the unique opportunity to help shape the future of technology for the only all-in-one real estate technology and business services platform.”

Powell was similarly upbeat.

“I was immediately attracted to Place, because of its distinctive role in the market and the true value provided to both the real estate agent and the consumer,” Powell said.

Email Jim Dalrymple II