In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Dolly Parton is giving fans the chance to spend the night in her decked-out tour bus dubbed “Suite 1986″— if they’ve got the cash.

Renting it out makes sense, as she is no longer touring regularly, Parton told the Knoxville News Sentinel.

“[I] decided to retire it because I wasn’t touring that much anymore and it just was sitting there,” she told the newspaper. “And I thought this could be put to really good use.”

The country music superstar is charging $10,000 to spend two nights in her tour bus, which is chock-full of Parton’s personal belongings including a bedazzled guitar and wig cabinet. The reservation also comes with an additional room at a hotel in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee that sleeps four in case a guest wants to bring along more people.

A portion of the proceeds from every stay will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation and Parton’s Imagination Library.

“If you’ve got money — and a lot of people do — they just want to experience that,” Parton said.

The 45-foot-long vehicle is no run-of-the-mill tour bus, featuring a couch, dining table, kitchen, two toilets, a tub and a large bedroom decked out with floor-to-ceiling pink and purple decor, along with colorful murals depicting life on the road.

Parton traveled an estimated 360,000 miles in the bus from 2008-2022, but now says she’s ready to let others experience it.

“I loved all my time on the bus, I was traveling with my friend Judy (Ogle), my best friend from Sevierville,” Parton said. “We’ve been friends since we were in the third grade and we just traveled all those miles together. But we’ve had lots of wonderful memories of people that would come on the bus to visit, when we traveled around, dignitaries, stars, everybody, but all the memories are special to me.”