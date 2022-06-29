Since its inception over a decade ago, the Inman Ambassador program has grown in prestige and global reach. It has fostered relationships that have launched industry startups, elevated the Inman community, and become a career catalyst for many rising stars in real estate through Inman events, publishing, and creative social media influence. Preview (opens in a new tab)

Each member is a real estate influencer and extension of the Inman brand focused on actively sharing their knowledge and expertise with fellow colleagues and the larger Inman community at events and digitally. They have demonstrated outstanding leadership and are loyal advocates who consistently go above and beyond to support others on their journey and with Inman.

Connecting with the Inman community is a power move in real estate

“It’s a privilege to continue building this incredible network and Ambassador Program with this incredibly influential group. Inman Ambassadors have played a huge role beyond Inman events to nurture and support our industry. They have been invited to the program based on their influence, knowledge, high standards of experience in the industry, incredible humanity and authentic relationships.” — Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community.

This group will embark on an experience together with Inman — hosting exclusive events, sharing speaking opportunities, and connecting with other Inman community leaders and global real estate brands.

Every connection at Inman Connect starts something amazing

Take a minute to connect with them here, they are highly connected globally — and will be joining you online and in Las Vegas for Inman Connect Aug. 3-5. Inman Ambassadors will be hosting an ICLV Day Zero Welcome Reception at the Aria on Aug. 2, for first time attendees and to welcome BACK our loyal ICLV friends! Stay tuned!

<br />

2022 ICLV Ambassadors by Laura Monroe