This summer, Inman’s blockbuster conference, Inman Connect Las Vegas (ICLV) is back, Aug. 3-5, along with Luxury Connect, Aug. 2-3. 

The smallest things can inspire you to be your best. It happens most often when you’re among the best, and challenged. When the new Top Gun movie comes out this month, we’ll all revisit the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School, Top Gun, which teaches the best in class fighter pilots the skills needed for “dogfighting” in order to not be reliant upon missiles and technology. 

Learn and join the best in class in Las Vegas

Right now, our industry is challenged on all fronts, and we’ll collectively face these challenges with the strategies that the “top guns” of real estate bring and share at Inman Connect. Are you a dogfighter at the top of your class ready to level up, or reliant upon the hot real estate market of the past two years?

Who are the ‘top guns’ coming to #ICLV

The real estate industry’s anthem conference will gather the best and brightest — the mavericks making their mark of innovation and excellence in entrepreneurship, and rising stars in real estate to claim their stake (and market share) as the next generation.  You’ll meet luxury real estate agents, brokers, proptech and fintech startups and founders — legacy icons who’ve seen it all and are at the top of their game. 

Inman Connect is where true leadership ignites ideas and challenges the status quo. Mike DelPrete and Derek Thompson are on deck. 

Register today

Pro tip: Bring your cameras, and use this time to create content and videos to highlight your professionalism and talent among the best. 

Are you feeling the need for speed?! We thought so. 

Don’t wait until prices go up. Book early, book now

Inman Connect | luxury
