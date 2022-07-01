In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Just when you thought the New York market couldn’t get any wilder, this Manhattan listing is bringing new meaning to the term “water closet.”

Asking $1.5 million, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom co-op in the West Village is described as a “West Village Diamond In The Rough renovation project” in its listing with Compass. Nothing about the apartment looks extraordinary at first glance. It’s long and narrow with two small bedrooms, a cozy living room and a wood-floor kitchen with a high-top island.

The catch? The shower is tucked inside a closet in the kitchen.

That’s right, for just $1.5 million you can live with the convenience of never having to leave your kitchen — even for a shower.

The listing photos show the shower tucked behind a shuttered closet door. The closet does not have a window.

If the $1.5 million price tag seems steep that’s because it’s actually for two separate units next to each other. The hallway combining them comes as part of the property, according to the listing description.

“This is the canvas you’ve been waiting for if you’re one of the many people that ‘WANT A GUT RENOVATION PROJECT’. Bring your imagination and bring your designer… not to mention (okay I know I already mentioned it) the location!” the listing reads. “It’s not every day that an opportunity to create your dream two-bedroom apartment in a dream location comes around.”

The asking price is well above the national median listing price, which hit a new high of $450,000 this month, according to data from Realtor.com.

The apartment is located on the top floor — or the penthouse floor, as the listing ambitiously describes it — of a building on West 10th Street. Building amenities include laundry, a roof deck, bicycle storage, and a live-in super.

The listing is held by Steven Clair of Compass.

