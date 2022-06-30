In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer is soon to be the owner of the iconic New York City townhouse which served as an exterior setting for the 1987 film “Moonstruck,” according to a new report.

Schumer is in contract to purchase 19 Cranberry Street in Brooklyn Heights after touring a number of other townhouses in the neighborhood, according to the New York Post. The 19th century, 26-foot-wide home was first listed by Corcoran in February for $12.65 million and was most recently asking $11 million.

The in-works deal comes after the “Inside Amy Schumer” host and her husband Chris Fischer listed their five-bedroom, 4,500-square-foot Upper West Side penthouse for $15 million.

Schumer has hosted the comedy show since 2013. It has been on an extended hiatus but was recently brought back for a revival on Paramount’s streaming service. Schumer also makes an appearance in the second season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

The home has been recently renovated to bring out some of its original charms. Image: Corcoran The townhouse dates to 1829 and is sits at four stories tall. The house boasts 30 windows, allowing for ample natural light.

The 1829 townhouse boasts 30 windows spread out through four stories, with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

It last sold in 2008 for approximately $4 million to owners who have kept a low profile.

The exterior of the townhouse played the role of home to Cher’s Loretta Castorini, where she lived with her mother, father, and grandfather, played by Olympia Dukakis, Vincent Gardenia, and Feodor Chaliapin in the Oscar-winning film.

While interior scenes were filmed on a soundstage in Toronto, much of the exterior scenes were filmed in and around historic Brooklyn Heights, such as the scene in which Cher strolls home from Nicholas Cage’s house along the waterfront in the early morning, silently kicking a beer can.

Brooklyn Heights is one of the most historic neighborhoods in New York City, with farmers settling it in the 1600s. Its close proximity to Manhattan earned it the moniker of “America’s first suburb.”

The house features prominently in a scene in which Dukakis is walked home by a male suitor she meets in an Italian restaurant. When they stop outside 19 Cranberry Street the man looks up at it in awe.

“My god, it’s a mansion,” the man says.

“It’s a house,” Dukakis replies.

