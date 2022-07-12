A confident leader is a person who can shape and guide others while boldly making decisions to keep a business moving forward. This webinar isn’t about lofty theory, but about channeling your strength, properly placing specific fears aside, and allowing yourself the space to co-create with your people and community. If you are ready to elevate your path to success, support your community, and create a safe space for yourself and others as we navigate an ever-changing market — join us for this conversation:
- Confidence defined: What does CONFIDENT mean to you?
- Flipping fear: How have you used your fear to fuel your success + confidence?
- Creating community : How do you encourage and participate in co-creation in your communities?
- Displaying courage: What does your version of brave look like?
- Coming from gratitude: How do you stay in gratitude as things become uncertain?
