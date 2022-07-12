With a new office in Alaska and an expanded presence in South Carolina, Motto Franchising has signed seven new franchisees in 2022.

Real estate franchising giant RE/MAX’s mortgage subsidiary Motto Franchising LLC now has an office in Alaska and expanded its presence in South Carolina.

With the opening of Wasilla, Alaska-based Motto Mortgage Aurora in June, Motto boasts 194 offices in 39 states and Washington, D.C. — everywhere but Connecticut, Maine, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah and Vermont.

Lucas Adams, broker-owner of Motto Mortgage Aurora, will serve homebuyers throughout the state.

“We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market,” Adams said in a statement.

Motto Mortgage Resolute, another new office in Greenville, South Carolina, is the seventh Motto Mortgage office open for business in the state, the company said Tuesday. It’s owned by Lee and Laura Linhart, broker-owners of RE/MAX Results which operates offices in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Motto Franchising doesn’t make loans but is a technology, compliance, training and marketing solution for mortgage brokers. The company provides its “mortgage brokerage-in-a-box” to RE/MAX affiliates or any real estate broker or entrepreneur. RE/MAX also provides mortgage loan processing services to mortgage brokers through another subsidiary, wemlo.

Motto Franchising helped its franchisees open 60 new offices in 2021 surpassing a goal of 50 new offices set by CEO Ward Morrison last spring. So far this year, Motto Franchising has announced the opening of seven new franchise offices including:

According to RE/MAX’s most recent quarterly report to investors, 191 independently-owned offices were operating under the Motto Mortgage brand as of March 31, up 27 percent from a year ago. The three new offices added to the network since then bring the total to 194.

