Zillow app users can now focus their results to several key locations — from multiple cities all the way down to desired neighborhoods.

Users of Zillow’s mobile app can now quickly narrow their home searches to multiple locations — even down to specific neighborhoods — and track listings with a new feature.

Zillow rolled out the tool on its app Thursday, it announced in a news release. The Seattle-based real estate listing company says the new feature allows homebuyers to monitor multiple potential landing spots with greater ease than before.

Homebuyers can now use the app to narrow their searches to specific neighborhoods, ZIP codes, cities, counties or entire states. They can then be notified when new properties come on the market that meet their criteria in their areas of interest.

“In today’s fast-paced market, home shoppers need to see as many options as possible with the fewest clicks,” Zillow Chief Design Officer Jenny Arden said in a news release. “This new Zillow feature allows users to refine their search and gives them confidence that all their options are in front of them.”

The feature is limited to a maximum of five locations per search. Once the neighborhoods or other locations are selected, Zillow will show all results in those areas on a single results page or map.

Users can also opt for notifications by email or phone when new listings come online in their areas of interest.

The new functionality enables quick, focused searches in a handful of desired communities, Arden said.

“Whether they’re looking for apartments in only the hippest neighborhoods of Austin, Nashville or Raleigh, or focused on three-bedroom homes in a short list of Los Angeles suburbs, multi-location search will save home seekers time,” Arden said in the release.

This multilocation home search function is one of a series of new features the listings company is planning to roll out in the coming months.

The company is working on two new search filters to take a few extra steps out of the search for listings and weed out more properties that don’t meet the buyer’s needs.

The first of these future filters would help eliminate homes from consideration if the commute is too long for their taste.

A second proposed filter would allow the user to filter based on their monthly budget for a home, rather than just the listing price.

The company is also exploring other filters including walkability of a given neighborhood.

Also, Zillow is developing a feature the company says has long been requested by buyers: hiding listings they’ve already seen and are not interested in. This feature is intended to help users declutter their results feeds, the company said.

