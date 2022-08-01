The pandemic changed how we communicate; everything is digital and much faster now. National – and even global – real estate is becoming one big market as people are moving around more and searching for properties globally. Agents are getting licensed in many different states and there’s a complete crossover happening, especially in the luxury market.

It’s more important now than ever for agents to brand themselves, stand out from others, and generate crucial inbound leads. Most agents have a website presence — and if they are with a brokerage, they may only have a bio, if that. The reality is that agents are spending heavily on advertising to promote themselves on big platforms that have limited effectiveness at best. Then there is the old-school approach of email campaigns with messages that never get opened, and cold calls, our least favorite of all. As real estate agents, we don’t have a lot of tools to help us stand out and brand ourselves.

Enter REAL— the social app built exclusively for real estate

REAL puts agents back in control of their business — and potential buyers in front of properties that matter most.

I’ve joined Thomas Ma, the CEO of REAL, to introduce this app because we saw how large proptech platforms were chipping away at agents’ roles and control. With REAL, agents can promote themselves for free rather than wasting resources on ads to attract potential buyers. Only REAL enables agents to brand themselves through properties and content they feature and what they choose to chat about — all reinforcing the agent’s own knowledge and unique perspective. The combination of a social platform with powerful built-in messaging fixes the problem of too many follow-up calls and correspondences, eliminating what has plagued the industry for decades.

Imagine an Instagram-style platform with WhatsApp-type messaging and contact lists, focused exclusively on our market. It just might be the only tool agents will need. It’s the future of real estate.

REAL in action

Agents take control of which listings and recommendations they bring to prospective clients,home buyers, sellers, and agents too. When an agent’s stories and personality shine through, potential buyers who are browsing REAL online can choose to follow those agents they feel compatible with and who have the experience that fits their specific needs. Followers can also reach out directly to agents on REAL.

One of the advantages I appreciate most about REAL is that it allows agents to post a preview of properties not yet on the market to their profiles. Showcasing my listings with beautiful photography in a way that’s easily scrollable on my phone really helps me to connect, set up showings, and even negotiate with other agents seamlessly.

REAL Community

Another important aspect of REAL is the ability to build a contact list of followers but as well as a global family of agents — something existing real estate apps do not offer. REAL stores data in its AI-driven platform, maintaining contacts and connections, an incredible asset for agents wishing to touch base with potential buyers at appropriate times and to steer clear of during non-ideal times.

REAL launched on the app store nearly a year ago and has over 150,000 downloads and growing rapidly. The majority of my Eklund | Gomes team, 91 agents strong across 13 markets and five states, are already using REAL and seeing real results. It is time to say goodbye to ineffective tools of the past and “Get REAL,” changing the real estate industry as we know it.

