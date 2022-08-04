The brokerage named former Xome Chief Technology Officer Patrick O’Neill to the chief operating officer position, it was announced Thursday.

EXp Realty announced the hiring of a new chief operating officer on Thursday, following the company’s earnings report that showed a double-digit increase in profits during the second quarter of 2022.

The brokerage named Patrick O’Neill to the COO role, it announced in a news release. O’Neill brings 25 years of experience as an executive at various technology companies to the role.

Jason Gesing. Image: eXp

“We are at a turning point in our company’s history and are deepening our leadership bench to propel our next phase of growth in realty,” eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing said in a statement. “Patrick brings excellent experience in operations and technology, the perfect combination to help deliver on our ambitious goals to enhance our technology and agent value proposition.”

O’Neill most recently worked as the chief technology officer for the real estate auction site Xome. Prior to that he was the senior vice president of product management for Travel Leaders Group, and COO of the retail technology company Guestlogix.

The newly hired COO will work to improve operational workflow, improve end-to-end agent experience and scale the brokerage’s operation for further growth, the company said.

Patrick O’Neill. Image: eXp

EXp has set its sights on growth throughout 2022, setting up shop in a number of new markets including Greece, the Dominican Republic, and New Zealand. It also acquired the Canadian real estate search portal Zoocasa in June and is exploring expanding it to include other markets, executives said on an Aug. 3 earnings call.

“We continue to build for the future by adding top leadership talent to our organization,” CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer Jeff Whiteside said. “Patrick will play an important role in building our strong foundation as a cloud-based real estate company.”

The company recorded $1.4 billion in revenues, and reached $107.3 million in profits during the second quarter, according to its earnings report Wednesday.

Email Ben Verde

eXp Realty
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×