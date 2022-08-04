The brokerage named former Xome Chief Technology Officer Patrick O’Neill to the chief operating officer position, it was announced Thursday.

EXp Realty announced the hiring of a new chief operating officer on Thursday, following the company’s earnings report that showed a double-digit increase in profits during the second quarter of 2022.

The brokerage named Patrick O’Neill to the COO role, it announced in a news release. O’Neill brings 25 years of experience as an executive at various technology companies to the role.

“We are at a turning point in our company’s history and are deepening our leadership bench to propel our next phase of growth in realty,” eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing said in a statement. “Patrick brings excellent experience in operations and technology, the perfect combination to help deliver on our ambitious goals to enhance our technology and agent value proposition.”

O’Neill most recently worked as the chief technology officer for the real estate auction site Xome. Prior to that he was the senior vice president of product management for Travel Leaders Group, and COO of the retail technology company Guestlogix.

The newly hired COO will work to improve operational workflow, improve end-to-end agent experience and scale the brokerage’s operation for further growth, the company said.

EXp has set its sights on growth throughout 2022, setting up shop in a number of new markets including Greece, the Dominican Republic, and New Zealand. It also acquired the Canadian real estate search portal Zoocasa in June and is exploring expanding it to include other markets, executives said on an Aug. 3 earnings call.

“We continue to build for the future by adding top leadership talent to our organization,” CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer Jeff Whiteside said. “Patrick will play an important role in building our strong foundation as a cloud-based real estate company.”

The company recorded $1.4 billion in revenues, and reached $107.3 million in profits during the second quarter, according to its earnings report Wednesday.

