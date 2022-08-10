In addition to his performance, the Redfin CEO said on the Inman Connect stage that the market correction is more significant than is widely appreciated, especially in hot western metro areas.

It was the first time Glenn Kelman felt nervous on stage.

When the CEO of Redfin took to the Inman Connect Las Vegas stage last week, Inman founder Brad Inman quickly showed him some dance moves. Then music began playing over the sound system as Inman urged Kelman to stand up and try the moves together.

The dance only lasted a moment, but as the two men sat down they both laughed. Audience members joined in as chuckling rippled through the packed ballroom.

“I’ve never really been nervous on this stage until that very moment,” Kelman said. “It’s the one all white people dread, Brad.”

The two men went on to have a wide-ranging conversation about the market. Among other topics, Kelman argued that the current market shift is possibly more significant than is widely appreciated.

“Whatever correction we’re in,” he said, “is going to happen faster than it has in the past, and it’s already been sharper than most people realize.”

Kelman also praised the increasingly popular profit-sharing model in which brokerages offer stock to their agents. It’s a model used by both Kelman’s company and others like eXp Realty. And he argued that the idea will stick around.

“You want everyone,” Kelman said, “to be in it together.”

Watch Kelman’s entire session via the video at the top of this post.

