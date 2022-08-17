Creating a great Facebook strategy means balancing the spontaneity of social media with the intentional aspects of effective marketing. Laura Stace offers tips to get you started or help you take your Facebook game to the next level.

Having a strategic social media presence is an important part of business for real estate agents. The trend of taking real estate into the social media sphere came into focus during the pandemic lockdowns and will continue to grow as people become even more accustomed to shopping for just about anything online.

For an agent, not only can social media be used to share listings with your network, but it can also be an invaluable tool for new business development. The stakes are high when it comes to getting it right on social media. To make sure your posts have the right impact, I share five mistakes agents make on Facebook and how to avoid them.

Not using Facebook

Agents may feel that starting a social media account may be a daunting experience when it comes to creating visually appealing content. This shouldn’t hold you back or prevent you from starting a Facebook page, as there are many tools you can use to make you look like a graphic design expert.

Try Canva — it is easy to use and has many stock images and templates to choose from. You will have professionally created posts ready in minutes. Also, make sure you utilize all that your company is creating. Marketing teams work to create branded content that is easy to download and share on social.

If you are not sure how to get started or where to find the content, ask your marketing team member. I am sure they will be happy to point you in the right direction.

Posting without a content plan

The beauty of social media is that it is spontaneous and allows for a look into someone’s day-to-day life. However, when it comes to using Facebook for business purposes, make sure you use just a dash of spontaneity sprinkled into a strategic content plan.

Your audience won’t want to follow along if one day you share a flurry of posts and then go radio silent for a few weeks until another whirlwind of messages. Your audience wants to know they can rely on you for well-thought-out content that is delivered in a cadence that adds to their user experience.

You should liken your Facebook posting cadence to that of an email drip campaign. Too many emails in a short period and the reader will unsubscribe.

Poor quality media

Social media is visual in nature, and nothing makes a person unsubscribe or unfollow quickly than when they start to see that you post poor-quality images or videos. It’s better to not post than to post a poor-quality image or video. And if you are recording a market update or home tour and the camera work is a little shaky or if the sound is cutting in and out—delete and start again.

Ghosting the audience

Have you just published the best post and are getting lots of likes, shares and comments? Now is not the time to ghost your audience. Be sure to respond and engage.

This could lead to an in-person conversation that could eventually result in a signed listing or a closed sale. Social media by its very existence is meant for socializing. Don’t make your page a one-way messaging device. Your posts should strike a conversation, and you should keep the exchange flowing.

Focusing solely on business

While you will want to show your professional capabilities on your Facebook page by posting new listings, just sold, market updates, advice and more, you also want to share a little about yourself on a personal level. Real estate is an extremely personal business. Clients gravitate toward people that share similarities with them on a personal level.

So don’t be afraid to share a glimpse into your personal life amidst your business posts too. You will find that you will attract like-minded individuals that will create a working relationship founded on shared beliefs and a great synergy.

When creating your social media strategy, first and foremost don’t delay in getting started on Facebook. Ensure that you have a clear content plan that features great insights and useful information for current and potential clients and utilizes high-quality images and videos. Keep the conversation going after you have posted, and don’t ghost your audience. And lastly, be sure to share a little of your personal life and personality.

Laura Stace is vice president of luxury marketing for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.