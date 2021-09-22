At Connect Now on Tuesday Marki Lemons-Ryhal broke down the ways agents can use the graphic design platform for free.

Agents have a plethora of online tools at their disposal to keep their marketing designs consistent and appealing. Canva, a mostly free graphic design platform, is one of them.

In a digital-only session during Inman Connect Now on Tuesday, renowned real estate educator and author Marki Lemons-Ryhal broke down how agents can leverage Canva to attract more business.

“As we all know, content is king,” Marki said.

Using Canva, features like font and color can remain consistent across all posts on all platforms including LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

When it comes to Instagram, agents can build a following by creating Reels. The frames in those Reels can be designed right on Canva.

To make the process as seamless as possible, Canva allows its users to post to their social media accounts from the website. To access this, type in Canva.com/apps.

Agents can also generate color pallets from their listing photos on Canva, and use them to create ads with complimentary color schemes. To access this, type Canva.com/Colors. On the page, there’s also a feature called ‘Color wheel.’ The Color wheel allows agents to test and create different brand colors.

Agents can take the new brand color they created on the wheel and drop it into the Canva designs they’ve already created.

Another great agent tool on Canva, Marki explained, is the graph maker.

“We share analytics every single day,” she said. “And, sometimes, just talking about it could be quite boring. What we want to do is give people that visual element.”

On Canva’s graph maker, there are numerous graphs to pick from. Again, those diagrams can be changed into the brand colors the agent has come up with on Canva. To do this, simply click on the ‘Style’ option to the left of the graph.

In addition to customized graphs, agents can make free logos on Canva. To get to the logos, type in Canva.com/logos. Marki suggests agents use the logo tool to make their brands as consistent as possible. One way to do this, she explained, is to create logo backgrounds for things like addresses and Instagram stories.

