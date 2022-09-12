Now for some good news: the housing market hit 3.3 months’ worth of inventory at the end of July, and experts predict the number will continue to rise. While encouraging, that’s still far short of the five to six-month supply needed to reach a balanced market.

Consequently, competition for listings will remain fierce for the foreseeable future — which means agents have to stand out when they pitch sellers to seal the deal. From your experience, to your track record, to your strategies – everything has to be compelling.

The problem? You can either use the standardized presentation decks from your brokerage or spend hours crafting your own. ACCESS, a new platform from Agent Image, hopes to solve this dilemma by marrying its design expertise with web-based presentation technology.

Your deck, your way

ACCESS is a web-based presentation platform with an expanding collection of exclusive designs that you can customize to suit your needs, giving you more power to define your professional brand. If you need more customization, you can even commission a bespoke branded template via ACCESS.

The company also recently added three new listing presentation templates with pre-written copy that enable you to complete presentations quickly with only minor customization. You’ll have access to more powerful photo and text editing tools as well.

This platform also provides real-time data on how people interact with your presentations, so ACCESS pitch decks are as insightful as they are visually impressive.

Cover all your marketing bases

Agent Image understands that presentations aren’t the only material you need to sell a home. So ACCESS signed its first industry partner, MAXA Designs, who helped create over 350 marketing collateral templates including ‘Just Listed’ Facebook posts, open house flyers, mailers/postcards, property brochures, and more.

James Wong, Founder and CEO of MAXA Designs says, “I view this partnership as ‘best in modern design’ collaboration for the agent. It’s a synergy of shared values to provide the very best presentation tools for the agent and marketing for the listing. Both Agent Image and MAXA are firm believers in branding and aesthetics for the modern agent and we are excited for everyone to see the templates we’ve designed.”

Evolving to meet agents’ needs

In addition to listing and open house presentation templates, more features are in store for ACCESS, including a game-changing website builder that uses exclusively designed themes by Agent Image — a complement to the company’s flagship custom web design service. Likewise, a networking tool specifically for real estate professionals is also in the works.

Jon Krabbe adds, “ACCESS is just getting started! We can’t wait to share additional features, new products, and strategic partners in the coming months. Agents can rest assured that even as our platform evolves, our dedication to their success remains the same.”

Connecting with agents in person

Aside from building out ACCESS, Agent Image has also been involved with prominent industry events. The company is the headline sponsor of Luxury Portfolio International’s Luxury Summit, Inman Luxury Connect 2022, and the upcoming Compass REtreat 2022. It is also a strategic sponsor for Tom Ferry’s Elite Retreat, Success Summit, and BluePrint events.

Not only were these events an opportunity to connect with agents, brokers, and fellow innovators in the real estate space, but they also served as venues to introduce and road-test ACCESS. This allows Agent Image to gather first-hand feedback so it can better align the ACCESS feature set with user needs.

“So far, the response has been very positive,” says VP of Business Development Brian Shorr. “There’s palpable excitement and clamor for ACCESS, since there’s finally a tool designed specifically for the real estate industry that gives agents more control over their branding when they present. Ease of use was a huge draw, too. We made sure that ACCESS was truly a done-for-you solution that could save agents precious hours in their very hectic day,” he notes.

Want to try ACCESS? Sign up for a free trial and start creating beautiful designed, trackable presentations.