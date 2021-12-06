In our 20-plus years of developing websites for agents, there’s one thing we know for sure: your site has to be just as hardworking as you.

Yet many professionals have websites that are firmly stuck in the past: dated visuals, slow loading pages, flash animations — red flags that drive away instead of attracting potential clients.

If your site hasn’t been redesigned in a while, here are three reasons to do so ASAP:

1. Competition for listings is fierce

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) counts at least 1.5 million members as of October — an all-time high. However, the number of listed properties in the country hovers at a five-year low of around 800,000 as per Redfin.

The result? There are now roughly two agents scrambling after every listing. Can you guess which one lands the client?

“I can’t tell you how many I-need-a-new-website calls we get after an agent loses a big listing because the competitor had a better site. Sellers prefer agents who are digital natives like themselves — and they’ll know immediately if you are based on your website,” says Jon Krabbe, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Partner at Agent Image.

2. House-hunting has gone digital

A 2021 report by the NAR found that 97% of people used the internet as a source of information for their home search. More tellingly, 51% of them found the property they eventually purchased online.

The newer (and younger) agents entering the field understand that today’s homebuyers are digitally savvy, and are investing heavily in online marketing — including websites — to attract clients.

“Pivoting to digital is a struggle, even for seasoned professionals. A lot of agents let their brand go stale, causing them to lose relevance with consumers — a major handicap in today’s ultra-competitive market,” Jon says.

3. Technology is evolving at lightning speed

Remember when dedicated mobile versions of websites were all the rage? Nowadays, responsive design ensures that a site automatically optimizes its presentation regardless of the device being used. Speaking of screen size, mobile device usage is growing each year which affects how you approach the design and content of your website.

Of course, it’s not just the mobile revolution that’s changing the game — artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the landscape, too.

Our team is keenly watching developments in this space because of AI’s ability to streamline website creation and even write copy. We are also interested in AI-powered chatbots, which can answer basic inquiries 24/7 on an agent’s behalf.

“A website is not a one-and-done deal. As with all marketing touchpoints, it has to be regularly updated in response to changes with smartphone operating systems, search engine algorithms, and consumer behaviors,” says Victor Arredondo, Agent Image’s Vice President of Growth and Digital.

Is it time to revamp your website?

There is no hard and fast rule, but a revamp every two to three years is a good place to start.

“When I first joined Agent Image, it wasn’t uncommon for REALTORS® to leave their websites untouched for a decade. Today, our top-tier clients are tweaking their websites every year or so. You also see high-profile agents asking for a team website plus a personal website that spotlights their own achievements,” says Brian Shorr, Vice President of Business Development at Agent Image.

