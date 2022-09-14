DeSplinter, who joined the board in 2016, informed the lead independent director he intends to retire ahead of the completion of his term, which was scheduled to end next year.

RE/MAX’s board of directors is due for a shake up after the departure of board member Joe DeSplinter, according to a new report.

DeSplinter, who retired from the accounting firm Price & Young in 2014 and joined RE/MAX’s board in early 2016, informed its lead independent director last week he intends to retire ahead of the completion of his current term, which was scheduled to end at RE/MAX’s 2023 shareholder meeting, according to a document the company filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, which was first reported by Real Trends.

RE/MAX has not yet announced a date for its 2023 shareholder meeting, but the meeting generally occurs in late May or early June.

DeSplinter’s departure was not a result of any disagreement with the company, RE/MAX said in an emailed statement.

“Joe has made invaluable contributions to RE/MAX Holdings during his time serving on the Board of Directors,” a RE/MAX spokesperson said. “We greatly appreciate his service and wish him well on his next endeavors.”

The board has begun a search for DeSplinter’s replacement. Once a replacement is appointed, DeSplinter will make his departure, the company said.

Desplinter retired from the accounting firm Price & Young in 2014 after a 39-year career, during which time he served as the firm’s professional practice director for private equity in New York, a member of its Accounting and Auditing Committee, and Managing Partner in their Denver and Phoenix offices.

In addition to RE/MAX, he also serves on the board of Adolfson & Peterson Construction and previously sat on the Catholic Foundation of Northern Colorado’s board.

