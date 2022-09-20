At our September 22 Connect Now, we are bringing experts from Tony Robbins, Corcoran and other top-name organizations to deliver insights to help you navigate the current market.

Join us virtually as Laurie Finkelstein Reader of Laurie Finkelstein Reader Real Estate, Josh Harley of Fathom Holdings and Katie Kossev of The Kossev Group discuss the significance of relationship building, ramping up your marketing strategy, and the importance of providing consistent and valuable information to your database. 

Watch the clip above for a sneak peek of their discussion. Then, register for Thursday’s Connect Now to hear more from our stacked lineup of expert speakers, plus all the replays. 

Inman Connect Now

We have a jam-packed agenda planned for you at Connect Now. Tune in from the comfort of your desk as we cover topics like mindset training, how to take your listings to the next level and key points to focus on to finish 2022 strong.  Register now for the September Connect Now ticket to unlock access. Better yet, register for the four-event bundle to stay ahead of the game with upcoming Connect Now episodes and an Inman Connect Virtual Flagship event. 

What others are saying… 

“Absolutely an amazing day! You know these sessions are good when you get info that you can implement immediately!”—Amber Salmon, ReMax Concepts

“Connect Now is a valuable way to learn from and connect with the industry. The events have a variety of topics and speakers to showcase all aspects of the industry. Well done, Inman!”—Shelly Smith, Knock

