An unusual mansion at 10050 Cielo Drive boasts a shark tank, waterslide, and eye-catching blue dome. But you won’t find one fact about it mentioned in the listing.

The mansion, which was recently listed by “Full House” creator Jeff Franklin, also sits on the site of the infamous 1969 murder of actress Sharon Tate and her friends by the Manson Family cult.

The actual house where the murders took place was torn down by former owner Alvin Weintraub in the 1990’s, and the current mansion was built in its place, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the listing.

The Andalusian-style mansion was designed by architect Richard Landry, a prolific designer of celebrity homes, and includes nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, along with a movie theater, spa, hair salon, gym, bar, and billiards room, according to the listing.

Franklin hired Landry to design his new mansion in Miami, where he plans to relocate.

Zillow Zillow Zillow

The listing is held by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman.

Franklin bought the property approximately 20 years ago, at which time the mansion was half-constructed. After paying for it to be completed, he moved in in 2007.

Franklin started his career as a writer and producer for ABC, eventually pitching a show to the network about three comics living together. The network was looking for a family sitcom so Franklin added children and the show became “Full House,” and ran on the network from 1987 to 1995, launching the careers of stars including John Stamos, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and the late Bob Saget.

While the property has changed dramatically since 1969, it remains the site where four members of the Manson Family cult killed the pregnant actress Sharon Tate along with her friends Jay Sebring, Abigal Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, and Steven Parent, under the direction of cult leader Charles Manson. The murders happened in August 1969 but felt to many like the definitive end of the 1960s.

The showrunner told the Journal that the estate’s ties to one of the 20th century’s most publicized and impactful crimes has had “absolutely no impact on my life whatsoever.”

Email Ben Verde