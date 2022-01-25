An unusual mansion at 10050 Cielo Drive boasts a shark tank, waterslide, and eye-catching blue dome. But you won’t find one fact about it mentioned in the listing.

The mansion, which was recently listed by “Full House” creator Jeff Franklin, also sits on the site of the infamous 1969 murder of actress Sharon Tate and her friends by the Manson Family cult.

The actual house where the murders took place was torn down by former owner Alvin Weintraub in the 1990’s, and the current mansion was built in its place, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the listing.

Actress Sharon Tate was murdered on the property in 1969. Photo: Getty Images.

The Andalusian-style mansion was designed by architect Richard Landry, a prolific designer of celebrity homes, and includes nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, along with a movie theater, spa, hair salon, gym, bar, and billiards room, according to the listing.

Franklin hired Landry to design his new mansion in Miami, where he plans to relocate.

The listing is held by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman.

Franklin bought the property approximately 20 years ago, at which time the mansion was half-constructed. After paying for it to be completed, he moved in in 2007.

Franklin started his career as a writer and producer for ABC, eventually pitching a show to the network about three comics living together. The network was looking for a family sitcom so Franklin added children and the show became “Full House,” and ran on the network from 1987 to 1995, launching the careers of stars including John Stamos, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and the late Bob Saget. 

While the property has changed dramatically since 1969, it remains the site where four members of the Manson Family cult killed the pregnant actress Sharon Tate along with her friends Jay Sebring, Abigal Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, and Steven Parent, under the direction of cult leader Charles Manson. The murders happened in August 1969 but felt to many like the definitive end of the 1960s. 

The showrunner told the Journal that the estate’s ties to one of the 20th century’s most publicized and impactful crimes has had “absolutely no impact on my life whatsoever.”

Email Ben Verde 

Douglas Elliman
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
TOMORROW: Leaders from eXp, Corcoran, RE/MAX, The Agency, and more are speaking virtually at Connect Now. Listen or watch live + receive the replays.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription