During this session at Connect Now, Supra welcomed a top agent to discuss his experience with technology and how he needed to streamline his tech stack to better service his customer.

“As professionals, we want consumers to have great experiences. That includes from prior to the showing, during the showing, and after the showing. But there’s a lot of preparation work as an agent that I put in. Right now, I’m using my phone’s calendar app. I’m using my alarm app. I’m using showing services for tours with a professional touch with an interactive presentation, and using lockbox services. I’m using an app that is connected to my MLS and also using a map application to get to places! I think you get the whole picture.”