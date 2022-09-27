The images, sold as unique digital tokens called NFTs, can be used on social media to market real estate agents to the crypto community.

Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Real estate agents looking to market themselves as metaverse- and blockchain-savvy industry figures have a new way of identifying publicly with the crypto community.

Web3 real estate startup Propy on Tuesday announced it was rolling out a new line of crypto-themed avatar images for agents, which it is selling in the form of unique digital tokens known as NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

The limited-edition line of avatars — known as “MetaAgents X Shredders — can be placed on social media to help agents market themselves as knowledgeable about blockchain technology, according to the release. Artist Dan Weinstein designed the images.

“With Real Estate becoming more crypto-friendly, adding one of these ‘MetaAgents X Shredders’ to your collection or used as your social media profile, will signal to the world and your tech savvy peers that you are a visionary in a new digital world of real estate,” Propy CEO Natalia Karayaneva said in the news release.

The avatar transactions are conducted with Propy’s cryptocurrency, which late Tuesday morning was trading for about 60 cents per token on the Crypto.com exchange.

The NFTs for each avatar will be sold via lottery auction on a first come, first served basis. The starting price for an avatar is 500 Propy tokens, or about $300.

Propy said that real estate coach Tom Ferry is involved in the project as an adviser.

“Many agents and real estate investors are interested in crypto and NFTs,” Ferry said in the company’s release. “As more home buyers utilize crypto earnings to purchase property, displaying an avatar immediately identifies these agents as someone who understands how cryptocurrency and NFTs work.”

In addition to the avatar images themselves, the tokens provide the owner with membership in an online community and include tickets to Propy’s upcoming Web3 and Real Estate Summit in Miami. They also allow access to the company’s Meta Agent educational course on metaverses and blockchain proptech.

Email Daniel Houston