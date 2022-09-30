Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

The new brand will house all existing products and services from ShowingTime, Bridge Interactive, dotloop and Zillow’s Rich Media Experience team.

Sometimes we must give up certain things to make room for our desired results, says Jimmy Burgess. To build a thriving business, every real estate agent must make these short-term sacrifices to find long-term success.

BPP will pivot to creating a national “superset” of listing data for MLSs to power their own listing sites and developing a “Fast Pass” for real estate innovation.