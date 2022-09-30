Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.
Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.
1. Zillow launches ShowingTime+ in bid to win over real estate agents
The new brand will house all existing products and services from ShowingTime, Bridge Interactive, dotloop and Zillow’s Rich Media Experience team.
2. No pain, no gain! 7 sacrifices worth making in the name of longevity
Sometimes we must give up certain things to make room for our desired results, says Jimmy Burgess. To build a thriving business, every real estate agent must make these short-term sacrifices to find long-term success.
3. CoStar’s Homesnap and Broker Public Portal get a divorce
BPP will pivot to creating a national “superset” of listing data for MLSs to power their own listing sites and developing a “Fast Pass” for real estate innovation.
4. NAR asks US Supreme Court to overturn pocket listing ruling
An appeals court allowed The PLS’s case against the Clear Cooperation Policy to proceed in April, but NAR hopes a review from the nation’s highest court will change that.
5. The agent replied to a fishy email. Then Michael Jackson showed up
Over five years, Zar Zanganeh, then a young agent with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty, nurtured a relationship with the musician until his death in 2009. In the process, he inked deals for Jackson, Brittney Spears and Prince, whom he was asked to spy on by the King of Pop.
Comments