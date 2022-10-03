As a trusted advisor, agents will often be put on the spot to share information with clients that might not be what they want to hear. But it’s not just subjective. When you have the latest data at your fingertips, you make difficult conversations easier and go back to being the smartest person in the room. homegenius walks you through the geniusprice tool to help you have to have those difficult conversations with them sometimes to let them know what the true market is doing.
How to use data to make difficult conversations easier
See how the geniusprice tool can help you show clients the reality of the market
for homegenius
Today 12:06 A.M.