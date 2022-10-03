Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

A Massachusetts woman is being held without bail after allegedly killing her former landlord with a hammer and wrapping his body in a shower curtain after he confronted her about forged checks.

Prosecutors say Xiu Fang Ke, 43, beat her former landlord, 65, after he discovered she had stolen over $40,000.

Ke faces a murder charge after Middlesex prosecutors say she made a “concerted effort” to hide Leonard Garber’s body after killing him.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the defendant had allegedly been forging checks from the victim’s accounts and had allegedly stolen over $40,000,” prosecutors wrote in announcing the charge. “When the victim became aware of the theft, he confronted the defendant and she allegedly struck and killed him and then attempted to hide the body.”

Ke then wrapped Garber’s body in a curtain and covered it in construction materials and “several other heavy items,” prosecutors said.

Police performed two welfare checks on Garber before finding his body, according to the district attorney. They may have missed him on the first visit due to the efforts to hide the body, the district attorney said.

“The allegation is there was a very concerted effort on the part of the defendant to conceal the body in the entryway or the hallway into that apartment,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a news conference last week.

Prosecutors believe Ke had begun stealing money from Garber at some point within the past couple of weeks.

Ke was a tenant of Garber’s several years ago at a different property than the one where she allegedly killed him, Ryan said. The two had been friends since that time.

“During the interview the defendant admitted that she had stolen checks from Leonard Garber and that she had killed him,” Assistant District Attorney Julie Kunkel said during the proceedings, NBC Boston reported. “She later stated that she had used a hammer and hid his body in the location where it was eventually found by police.”

Email Taylor Anderson

Get Inman’s Property Portfolio Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of news that real estate investors need to stay on top, delivered every Tuesday. Click here to subscribe.

rentals | websites
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×