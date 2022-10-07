Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Court thwarts NAR, orders execs to turn over evidence in REX case

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

The brokerage argued that Bob Goldberg and Katie Johnson, among others, were responsible for NAR policies “limiting both how homes are listed online and the negotiation of commissions.”

2. Compass denies reports of private equity takeover

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin at Inman Connect. | Photo credit: Kyle Espeleta

An Insider report published Wednesday evening cites three unnamed sources who said Vista Equity, along with another private equity company, could be involved in a deal.

3. Comfort can kill your business. Here’s what to watch for

comfort

Canva

Comfort can be a killer if you’re not careful. In life, you’re either growing or dying. Growth and comfort can not coexist, says Jimmy Burgess. If you’re comfortable in these five areas, it might be a foretell that your business will decline.

4. Homie CEO resigns as flat-fee brokerage lays off more workers

Homie/Facebook

The company is among the most prominent of the upstart flat-fee brokerages that rose in recent years but will lose cofounder and CEO Johnny Hanna as the market experiences “turmoil.”

5. 1 hot new strategy to get sellers to realistically price their listings

NAR’s Realtors Property Resource (RPR) has added a whole new suite of pricing tools to help you answer the question, “How’s the market?” Bernice Ross walks you through the updated RPR app and website.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

