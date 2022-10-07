The brokerage argued that Bob Goldberg and Katie Johnson, among others, were responsible for NAR policies “limiting both how homes are listed online and the negotiation of commissions.”

An Insider report published Wednesday evening cites three unnamed sources who said Vista Equity, along with another private equity company, could be involved in a deal.

Comfort can be a killer if you’re not careful. In life, you’re either growing or dying. Growth and comfort can not coexist, says Jimmy Burgess. If you’re comfortable in these five areas, it might be a foretell that your business will decline.

The company is among the most prominent of the upstart flat-fee brokerages that rose in recent years but will lose cofounder and CEO Johnny Hanna as the market experiences “turmoil.”

NAR’s Realtors Property Resource (RPR) has added a whole new suite of pricing tools to help you answer the question, “How’s the market?” Bernice Ross walks you through the updated RPR app and website.