Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.
1. Court thwarts NAR, orders execs to turn over evidence in REX case
The brokerage argued that Bob Goldberg and Katie Johnson, among others, were responsible for NAR policies “limiting both how homes are listed online and the negotiation of commissions.”
2. Compass denies reports of private equity takeover
An Insider report published Wednesday evening cites three unnamed sources who said Vista Equity, along with another private equity company, could be involved in a deal.
3. Comfort can kill your business. Here’s what to watch for
Comfort can be a killer if you’re not careful. In life, you’re either growing or dying. Growth and comfort can not coexist, says Jimmy Burgess. If you’re comfortable in these five areas, it might be a foretell that your business will decline.
4. Homie CEO resigns as flat-fee brokerage lays off more workers
The company is among the most prominent of the upstart flat-fee brokerages that rose in recent years but will lose cofounder and CEO Johnny Hanna as the market experiences “turmoil.”
5. 1 hot new strategy to get sellers to realistically price their listings
NAR’s Realtors Property Resource (RPR) has added a whole new suite of pricing tools to help you answer the question, “How’s the market?” Bernice Ross walks you through the updated RPR app and website.
