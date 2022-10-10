Find out how her background created a roadmap that has led her to her current role.

Peters uses her professional background in international sales, marketing and PR to create a customized approach to match the specific needs of her clients as part of the brokerage’s International Division.

Alexandra Peters brings a truly global perspective to her work with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. She has been selling real estate in Miami for nearly two decades and is bilingual in German and English.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up, and how does real estate relate to that childhood goal?

I wanted to be a journalist, particularly a foreign correspondent. Being a diplomat’s daughter, I was intrigued with international relations and politics and had a desire to make sure stories were told and cultures understood.

Much of that sentiment I can use as a Realtor today as I work for a global brokerage with a worldwide network of agents and clients. Helping people from different cultures find their home is so rewarding, and it’s what I do best.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

Be authentic and don’t try to please everyone. As they say: Your vibe attracts your tribe. So be you, be an expert in your field or area, and the success will follow.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

Stay current and educated on your market. You have to be the expert in your area. You have to be the expert in your area. Be patient. The best real estate education you can get is the day-to-day experiences you get from keeping at it and not giving up. Every hurdle and every setback is a learning experience. Stay ethical. If you want to be in this business for a long time, make sure you maintain a good reputation among your clients and peers.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

Find a knowledgeable Realtor who you trust, one who has your best interest at heart and who you feel understands your needs. Then stick with them.

It’s a bit like dating: When you’ve found the right person, nurture that relationship. The grass is not always greener on the other side, but rather where you water it. A good Realtor is one who has survived throughout the ups and downs due to referrals from happy clients.

Tell us a story about your most memorable transaction.

My most memorable transaction was not one of my celebrity sales or financially the most rewarding, but that of a couple who had seen me on HGTV and went out of their way to find me. We had the most delightful time together looking for a small condo as a winter getaway.

It was a big purchase for them, and they were so incredibly enthusiastic and grateful. They made me a closing gift almost equal in value to the commission I had earned. We regularly connect about how much they love their place.

These are the clients who make up for all the difficult moments in this profession.