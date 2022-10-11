Let’s face it: It’s so easy to get caught up in the here and how and not worry about the long term. Marketing expert Molly Briscoe has some sage advice for thinking about your future pipeline.

Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

A real estate agent’s life is often in the moment, whether it’s getting a deal across the finish line, rushing to a listing appointment or checking out a broker open.

“Just in time” may be a popular manufacturing model, but it isn’t the best path to sustained success for a real estate professional. Here are three easy ways to shift from an in-the-moment mindset to set a long-term strategy.

1. Commit to creating a marketing plan

Many agents write annual business plans that capture sales goals and ways to segment specific activities needed to achieve those financial targets. The same approach works for marketing. When I work with my agents on building a marketing plan, we break things down into pieces, then build them back up into a holistic plan.

2. Establish a set schedule of client events each year

A great way to establish a long-term view of your marketing activities is to anchor them around family-friendly client events planned well in advance. I’ve found that these events are more successful at fostering deeper relationships if they aren’t real estate-related.

Therefore, we host a number of them throughout the year, including a Holiday Mash Up in June where we celebrate all of the holidays at once, a comedy night at a local venue, a pumpkin party and a trunk-or-treat at a nearby farm.

3. Establish monthly content themes for the year

One of the biggest things I see agents struggle with is what to say when connecting with their sphere. I advise our agents to align their content around a central idea or theme that can carry them through each month.

For instance, if the theme is “being green,” agents have an opportunity to share recommendations for eco-friendly products, do a spotlight on plants that don’t require a lot of water or promote a local cleanup effort.

Let’s face it. When you are a real estate agent, it’s so easy to get caught up in the here and how. Being on top of current client needs is necessary, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of a long-term plan to keep your pipeline active. Creating a marketing plan to complement your business plan is a simple but effective way to sustain your business.

Molly Briscoe is the Marketing Director for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Momentum in Salt Lake City.