The brokerage unveiled its modern new logo at its National Agents Summit last week in Birmingham, Alabama, and announced Mike Goins of Lake Conroe, Texas, as Agent of the Year.

The lake-enthusiast brokerage Lake Homes Realty launched a fresh new logo at its National Agents Summit last week in Birmingham, Alabama.

The company’s leadership said the new logo will provide a more modern and clean look to the brokerage’s branding, and will be easier for agents to incorporate in their everyday business.

“The basic elements have been transformed to become more readable, cleaner and easier for our agents to use,” Mark Griggs, director of marketing for Lake Homes Realty, said in a statement.

“The house and lake reflection remains in a simplified version, along with the blue and green color palette. We added the rotated dot com typography to emphasize our company’s primary communications channel — LakeHomes.com. The new graphic identity and logo have a more modern and high-tech feel while still being true to our roots. The bolder design will work well from yard signs and business cards to embroidered specialty items and billboards.”

The new corporate graphic identity package was designed in-house by a design team that included Griggs, Becky Cullen, Kathleen Stallings, April Levi and Abby Tucker. Levi, who is a local artist in addition to one of Lake Homes Realty’s graphic designers, also created all the artwork for a complementary consumer line brand, which will have a public launch in 2023. That line will feature lake activities in bold colors.

“Our designers are extremely talented and created hundreds of options over the past year and we were unanimous with our final selection,” Griggs said. “Our agents were ecstatic with the new look and the continued evolution of the Lake Homes Realty graphic identity.”

The new logo will be used for individual agent marketing and companywide moving forward, including on the brokerage’s website, which has more than 10 million views each year and advertises lake homes and lots across 34 different states.

The brokerage also announced at its National Agents Summit that Mike Goins of Texas won the company’s 2022 Agent of the Year Splash Award, making him the second agent in the past two years to win the award from the Lone Star State. In 2021, Jo Lynn Miller of Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas won the award.

Goins operates in the lake market of Lake Conroe, Texas, roughly 60 miles north of Houston, Texas. He has been a resident of Lake Conroe since 2003 and has been affiliated with Lake Homes Realty since 2017.

“I’m honored, surprised and thankful for winning this year’s Splash Award because it recognizes my relationships within my community and the level of service I provide to my clients,” Goins said during the awards ceremony on Oct. 7.

The Splash Award winner was determined through a ranking of Lake Homes Realty agents in six key performance areas from Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2022, including across number of transaction sides closed, total transaction volume, net buy side commission percentage of closed transactions, list side commission percentage of closed transactions and year over year percentage increase in transaction volume.

Goins also received a Big Wave Award and a Premier Agent designation in the brokerage for selling more than $10 million in transaction volume over the course of the year.

“Our Premier Agents are our brokerage’s top producers and some of the best ambassadors of our brand,” Lake Homes Realty CEO Glenn S. Phillips said in a statement. “We are so proud to have Mike as part of our Lake Homes team.”

