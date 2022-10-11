Lesli Akers, a former president of KW Luxury Homes International, will serve as the strategic growth officer for Lucido Global, the company announced last week on social media.

A large Maryland-based Keller Williams company with a presence in multiple states announced it has added the former president of KW Luxury Homes International to its leadership team.

Lucido Global has brought on Lesli Akers as its strategic growth officer, the company announced Friday on Facebook. The move was first reported by Real Trends.

“We are beyond excited that one of the most admired, respected, and talented individuals in all of Keller Williams has chosen to join our leadership team,” Lucido Global CEO Bob Lucido said in a statement to Real Trends.

In its post, the company said Akers’ new role will focus on drawing new talent to the team and helping them grow their market share. Her insight into the luxury business is expected to be an asset to the team’s agents, the company said in its post.

“Professionally, Lucido Globalʼs unparalleled approach to the business and focus on luxury, made this decision the natural fit,” Akers told Real Trends. “Together, we will attract and support highly successful agents who wish to elevate their business and impact countless lives in the process.”

Before taking on this role, Akers served for years as a Keller Williams team leader in the Dallas area. She was involved in growing Keller Williams Southlake market center to 700 agents, the outlet reports.

Email Daniel Houston

