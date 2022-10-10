Located in La Jolla, the office marks the company’s 63rd location overall and 21st office in the state of California.

Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Luxury brokerage The Agency has launched its first office in San Diego, California, the brokerage told Inman.

Located in La Jolla, the office marks the company’s 63rd location overall and 21st office in the state of California. Mike Schwartz will lead operations as regional manager of The Agency San Diego.

“Mike Schwartz’s industry expertise and leadership make him the perfect steward to debut The Agency’s global network to the booming destination of San Diego,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a statement. “We’re delighted to continue The Agency’s expansion throughout Southern California, and are confident that La Jolla will hold great synergy with The Agency’s boutique brand, unparalleled marketing resources, and cutting-edge agent and client solutions.”

Schwartz brings nearly two decades of experience to The Agency. Most recently, he served as sales manager at Compass, where he oversaw about 400 agents in offices across Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley and Orinda. While at Compass, he was also a member of the brokerage’s diversity council. Prior to that position, he was a sales manager at Coldwell Banker, where he doubled the size of the firm’s Berkeley office within one year.

“Mike Schwartz is a well-respected leader who will serve as a guiding force as we usher in a new era of luxury real estate to the highly-sought after market of San Diego,” Rainy Hake Austin, president at The Agency, said in a statement.

With the launch of its La Jolla office, The Agency also debuts a new office design tailored to bring the brokerage and its agents into the future.

“With this office expansion, we took into great consideration today’s modern agent,” Hake Austin continued. “The result is an intentional transformation and welcomed departure from the traditional, oversized and underutilized real estate office space. The Agency San Diego operation not only doubles down on the agent/client experience but also was designed to create greater flexibility in how and where agents work, provide seamless support, integrated technology and varied spaces for collaboration. With our San Diego office as the first of this signature model, we intend to continue elevating the in-person service experience as we expand into new markets.”

“I couldn’t be more honored and thrilled than to bring The Agency’s unmatched global network and modern, collaborative approach to San Diego County,” Schwartz said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to propelling The Agency’s distinctive culture of collaboration in this market and helping advance the firm’s mission to provide best-in-class service and a seamless approach to buying and selling real estate. The La Jolla office is unparalleled in providing both an exceptional location for agents to operate from with a near non-stop flow of foot traffic as well as a support staff committed to furthering their success on a daily basis. It is a fantastic opportunity to launch this modern office from, which will maintain a ceaseless commitment to support above all else.”

The Agency, whose agents have been featured on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, will also have several agents featured on the Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills, which premieres on Nov. 4, 2022.

Email Lillian Dickerson