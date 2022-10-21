Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Gary Keller: 2022 poised to become ‘second worst’ deal year in history

Gary Keller during a session of Inman Connect Tuesday. Credit: Inman

Gary Keller said during Inman Connect that transactions could be down nearly as much as during the Great Recession, though he added there are still opportunities for those in real estate.

EXp Realty CEO Glenn Sanford lets New Age flag fly in EXPCON talks

Instead of following the typical CEO talk, eXp Realty founder Glenn Sanford used his EXPCON appearances to spark a health revolution among his 85,000 agents.

Gary Keller: Tech firms’ ancillary service strategy a ‘big lie’

During Inman Connect on Tuesday, Gary Keller discussed an array of topics with Inman founder Brad Inman. Keller said companies have to focus on “dollars in, expenses out” as they reach for profitability.

11 magical terms that’ll grow your real estate business

words, letters, terms, phrases, glossary

Canva

Words have power. Magic words unlock opportunities that we might not have otherwise, Jimmy Burgess writes. These 11 powerful words can lead to insight, a change in attitude or even taking more action.

Judge orders Zillow to give REX FSBO listing data

aastock / Shutterstock.com

Federal court in Seattle grants the discount brokerage’s motion to compel on the grounds that the data could show whether Zillow and NAR caused harm to REX or to competition in general.

