New markets require new approaches and new tactics. Experts and industry leaders will take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help you navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

A full-floor penthouse at 220 Central Park South has sold for $72 million in one of the city’s biggest deals so far this year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The 5,000-square-foot three-bedroom pad sold in an off-market deal.

The buyer could not immediately be determined. However, that same buyer also purchased a smaller $3 million unit in the building.

The property designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects has seen a number of flashy deals in recent years, the biggest of which was the purchase of a $238 million penthouse in 2019 by hedge-funder Ken Griffin, which currently holds the title of priciest sale in the U.S.

In early 2022, Dan Och also sold a penthouse in the building for $188 million, almost doubling what he paid for the unit in 2019. The buyer of that penthouse was later revealed as Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai, who also owns the Brooklyn Nets.

The swanky building with a façade of Alabama Silver Shadow limestone includes a pool, athletic club and private restaurant. The property was developed by Vornado and Deborah Kern of the Corcoran Group leads sales for the building.

Like the residential real estate market at large, the luxury sector has seen sharp declines in recent months, as the Fed continues to hike interest rates and the global economy remains uncertain. Luxury sales in Manhattan declined 18.3 percent year over year in the third quarter of 2022, according to data from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel.

Email Lillian Dickerson

luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×