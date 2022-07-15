Next month, Inman will honor the third class of inductees into the prestigious Inman Golden I Club.

Today, following three months of public nominations and consideration by the Inman editorial team, we are announcing the finalists.

Winners will be announced live on stage at Luxury Connect, Aug. 2-3, 2022 at the Aria in Las Vegas. In addition, several prestigious and extremely deserving individuals will be inducted into the Golden I Club Hall of Fame. Join us.

What is the Inman Golden I Club? It’s the highest honor in luxury real estate. Golden I Club honorees will include the top luxury agents and brokers, the top luxury standout, the most innovative luxury property and new development marketing campaigns of the past year, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, near beaches and on mountains.

Golden I Club 2022 Finalists

Top luxury agent

Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group

Chris Cortazzo, Compass

Dina Goldentayer, Douglas Elliman

Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes, Compass

Lisa K. Lippman, Brown Harris Stevens

Kristen Routh Silberman, Corcoran Global Living

Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate

Top luxury team

The Alexander Team, OFFICIAL

The Behr Team, Sotheby’s International Realty

The Katzen Team, Douglas Elliman

Aaron Kirman Group, Compass

The Robinson Team, Engel & Völkers Atlanta

Rayni and Branden Williams, Williams & Williams Estates Group

Top luxury brokerage

The Agency

The Corcoran Group

Douglas Elliman

Engel & Völkers

SERHANT.

Sotheby’s International Realty

William Raveis

Best luxury standout

Agent Image

Leading RE

Luxury Presence

Pacaso

REALM

Side

Best city sale

49 Beverly Park Circle, Beverly Hills, CA, Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty and Samira Gores, Christine Martin and Tiffany Martin of The Agency

220 Central Park South, New York, NY, Deborah Kern of The Corcoran Group

432 Park Avenue, New York, NY, Ryan Stenta of Douglas Elliman and Carrie Chiang of the Corcoran Group

944 Ariole Way (The One), Los Angeles, CA, Concierge Auctions with Aaron Kirman of Compass and Brandon and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates

9904 Kip Drive, Beverly Hills, CA, Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency

Best beach sale

291 Ocean Blvd. (and two neighboring properties), Golden Beach, FL, Danny Hertzberg and Jon Mann of the Jills Zeder Group of Coldwell Banker Realty, plus Pablo Alfaro of Douglas Elliman and Silverlane Realty Inc. and Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of the Corcoran Group

840 Meadow Lane, Southampton, NY, Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group

2000 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, FL, Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates

27740 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA, Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency

Great Island, Darien, CT, Jennifer Leahy of Douglas Elliman

Lily Pond Oceanfront Estate, East Hampton, NY, Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty

Best mountain sale

2 Aboretum Road, Asheville, NC, Marilyn Wright, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

253 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, UT, Paul Benson of Engel & Völkers

550 Aspen Alps Road (Tommy Hilfiger Mansion), Steven Shane of Compass

1011 Ute Avenue, Aspen, Colorado, Liz Leeds of Slifer, Smith and Frampton & REALM

45081 and 45101 Colorado State Highway 82, Aspen, CO, Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

Beaverhead Ranch, Montana, Chance Bernall of Beaverhead Home and Ranch Real Estate and Joel Leadbetter of Hall and Hall

Big Creek Ranch, Steamboat Springs, CO, Christy Belton of Ranch & Resort Realty

Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury property

59 Green Street, Inlet Beach, FL, The Blankenship Group, Engel & Völkers

60 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn NY, Tricia Lee and Jeffery St. Arromand, SERHANT.

113 Ocean Club, The Bahamas, Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas

3979 W. County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Bobby J Team, Engel & Völkers

44 Ariole Way (The One), Bel Aire, CA, Concierge Auctions

Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury development

Penthouse atop iconic Tiffany & Co, 259 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, Concierge Auctions

CHARLESGATE, Brighton, MA

The Westly, New York CIty, SERHANT.

Xanadu, Westport, CT, RE/MAX Heritage

Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to celebrating with everyone, and announcing the winners, at Luxury Connect, Aug. 2-3, 2022 at the Aria in Las Vegas.

