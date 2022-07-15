Next month, Inman will honor the third class of inductees into the prestigious Inman Golden I Club.
Today, following three months of public nominations and consideration by the Inman editorial team, we are announcing the finalists.
Winners will be announced live on stage at Luxury Connect, Aug. 2-3, 2022 at the Aria in Las Vegas. In addition, several prestigious and extremely deserving individuals will be inducted into the Golden I Club Hall of Fame. Join us.
What is the Inman Golden I Club? It’s the highest honor in luxury real estate. Golden I Club honorees will include the top luxury agents and brokers, the top luxury standout, the most innovative luxury property and new development marketing campaigns of the past year, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, near beaches and on mountains.
Golden I Club 2022 Finalists
Top luxury agent
Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group
Chris Cortazzo, Compass
Dina Goldentayer, Douglas Elliman
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes, Compass
Lisa K. Lippman, Brown Harris Stevens
Kristen Routh Silberman, Corcoran Global Living
Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate
Top luxury team
The Alexander Team, OFFICIAL
The Behr Team, Sotheby’s International Realty
The Katzen Team, Douglas Elliman
Aaron Kirman Group, Compass
The Robinson Team, Engel & Völkers Atlanta
Rayni and Branden Williams, Williams & Williams Estates Group
Top luxury brokerage
The Agency
The Corcoran Group
Douglas Elliman
Engel & Völkers
SERHANT.
Sotheby’s International Realty
William Raveis
Best luxury standout
Agent Image
Leading RE
Luxury Presence
Pacaso
REALM
Side
Best city sale
49 Beverly Park Circle, Beverly Hills, CA, Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty and Samira Gores, Christine Martin and Tiffany Martin of The Agency
220 Central Park South, New York, NY, Deborah Kern of The Corcoran Group
432 Park Avenue, New York, NY, Ryan Stenta of Douglas Elliman and Carrie Chiang of the Corcoran Group
944 Ariole Way (The One), Los Angeles, CA, Concierge Auctions with Aaron Kirman of Compass and Brandon and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates
9904 Kip Drive, Beverly Hills, CA, Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency
Best beach sale
291 Ocean Blvd. (and two neighboring properties), Golden Beach, FL, Danny Hertzberg and Jon Mann of the Jills Zeder Group of Coldwell Banker Realty, plus Pablo Alfaro of Douglas Elliman and Silverlane Realty Inc. and Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of the Corcoran Group
840 Meadow Lane, Southampton, NY, Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group
2000 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, FL, Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates
27740 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA, Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency
Great Island, Darien, CT, Jennifer Leahy of Douglas Elliman
Lily Pond Oceanfront Estate, East Hampton, NY, Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty
Best mountain sale
2 Aboretum Road, Asheville, NC, Marilyn Wright, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
253 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, UT, Paul Benson of Engel & Völkers
550 Aspen Alps Road (Tommy Hilfiger Mansion), Steven Shane of Compass
1011 Ute Avenue, Aspen, Colorado, Liz Leeds of Slifer, Smith and Frampton & REALM
45081 and 45101 Colorado State Highway 82, Aspen, CO, Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse
Beaverhead Ranch, Montana, Chance Bernall of Beaverhead Home and Ranch Real Estate and Joel Leadbetter of Hall and Hall
Big Creek Ranch, Steamboat Springs, CO, Christy Belton of Ranch & Resort Realty
Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury property
59 Green Street, Inlet Beach, FL, The Blankenship Group, Engel & Völkers
60 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn NY, Tricia Lee and Jeffery St. Arromand, SERHANT.
113 Ocean Club, The Bahamas, Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas
3979 W. County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Bobby J Team, Engel & Völkers
44 Ariole Way (The One), Bel Aire, CA, Concierge Auctions
Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury development
Penthouse atop iconic Tiffany & Co, 259 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, Concierge Auctions
CHARLESGATE, Brighton, MA
The Westly, New York CIty, SERHANT.
Xanadu, Westport, CT, RE/MAX Heritage
Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to celebrating with everyone, and announcing the winners, at Luxury Connect, Aug. 2-3, 2022 at the Aria in Las Vegas.
