

Welcome to another episode of “Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey,” a live, interactive show that tackles the hottest topics affecting the real estate industry and those who work in it.

This week’s topic: What’s Happening with Office Space? Remote work isn’t going away, but neither is the need for collaboration and in-person work. How do we move forward in a hybrid environment and what’s the best next step for these properties, and the commercial brokers working in this sector? In this episode, we will take a deeper dive into what’s working with office space (as well as what’s not) and the many ways these properties can gain new life.

Joining Nick will be Mark Hulsey, Managing Broker of RE/MAX Results Commercial Group and Rick Sharga, EVP Market Intelligence, ATTOM Data.

“Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey” aired LIVE on Monday, November 7 @ 11am ET on the RE/MAX YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.