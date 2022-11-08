The modern home, designed by architect Wallace Cunningham and constructed from glass, steel and concrete, was named “Cascade” for its structure, which seems to flow down the hillside like a waterfall.

A modern home in Park City, Utah, designed by architect Wallace Cunningham, is coming to market for $29 million, making it one of the priciest listings in the area, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Named “Cascade” for its structure, which seems to flow down the hillside like a waterfall, the 8,000-square-foot property is made out of glass, steel and concrete. The listing price includes a separate 37-acre piece of land to preserve the home’s sweeping views of the Park City mountains. The home itself sits on about five-and-a-half acres of land.

The home, which is being sold by John Miller, chairman of Dakota Pacific Real Estate and former chief executive of the National Beef Packing Co., is located within the Promontory Club. The resort community includes two golf courses, an equestrian center, two spas, a fitness studio and a ski lodge, among other amenities.

Miller was not actively searching for a home when he purchased the property in 2019, he told The Journal, but could not resist it once he saw it, as a long-time fan of the architect’s.

The property has sweeping views of the Park City mountains. | Daimon Bushi and Alan Long / Windermere Real Estate The home's exterior includes 5,000 square feet of deck space. | Daimon Bushi and Alan Long / Windermere Real Estate A floating staircase | Daimon Bushi and Alan Long / Windermere Real Estate The primary suite features a floating fireplace. | Daimon Bushi and Alan Long / Windermere Real Estate The home was constructed of glass, steel and concrete. | Daimon Bushi and Alan Long / Windermere Real Estate The property features a waterfall. | Daimon Bushi and Alan Long / Windermere Real Estate

Since sales records are not public in the state of Utah, it’s unknown how much Miller spent buying the property, but he did report that he spent several million dollars on renovations over the years. Those renovations include installing heating under the outdoor deck, installing new kitchen appliances and lighting, relandscaping and putting in new boilers.

Some of the home’s high-end finishes include solid walnut floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and stone detailing sourced from a quarry near Verona, Italy. Outside, the home features 5,000 square feet of deck and a waterfall of natural rock.

The four-bedroom home has one full wing solely dedicated to the primary suite, which includes a sitting area, a floating fireplace and an en-suite bathroom equipped with a Japanese soaking tub.

Miller told The Journal he made the decision to sell the property because he now has a two-year-old son, and “the home isn’t really designed for toddlers,” he said. He also owns a ranch in Montana and properties in Salt Lake City and California.

Daimon Bushi of Windermere is the primary listing agent, and Dash Longe and Alan Long, also of Windermere/Luxury Portfolio International, are co-representing the listing.

Long told The Journal that the city’s real estate market had changed significantly since Miller last bought the property in 2019.

“When we sold the property, the market was quite different,” Long, who was one of the listing agents at the time, said. “The highest priced sale in the neighborhood was about $6.4 million. And now there’s something in contract in the neighborhood for $32 million.”

Park City saw its priciest sale ever when Russell Weiner, the founder of Rockstar Energy Drink, purchased a spec home in the area in May 2022 for $39.6 million.

