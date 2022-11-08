The home contains multiple decks with views of the Pacific, a surfboard storage room, a private staircase to the beach and main rooms that seamlessly transition onto its deck, according to the listing.

A beachfront home in Malibu where the actor Steve McQueen once lived has hit the market for $16.995 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The current seller is songwriter Ammar Malik and his wife, Chyna Bardarson. Malik is the writer of several pop hits including Maroon 5’s “Moves like Jagger” and Gym Class Heroes’ “Stereo Hearts.” The couple stands to turn a significant profit on the property if it sells anywhere near asking, after purchasing it for $8.35 million in 2020, according to the Journal.

Malik purchased the home as an investment with the intention to flip it and he and his wife spent “well into the 7 figures” renovating the home and upgrading its plumbing and electrical systems, he said in a statement.

The property recently underwent an extensive updating. Image: The Luxury Level Many of the rooms blend seamlessly with the multi-level decks. Image: The Luxury Level The property offers views from Broad Beach to Point Dume. Image: The Luxury Level The home features multiple decks. Image: The Luxury Level

The four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home is located atop a bluff in the gated community of Victoria Point and offers sweeping Pacific views from Broad Beach to Point Dume, according to the listing.

McQueen, the star of Hollywood hits including Bullitt and Papillion nicknamed “The King of Cool” moved into the property in the 1970s following the critical flop of his 1971 film “Le Mans,” as detailed in a 2012 biography of the actor by Marc Eliot. The area was then a popular surfing spot and at the time had just “two gas stations, one supermarket and a honky-tonk bar,” according to the biography.

McQueen moved to the area mostly in search of solitude and an escape from the public eye, canceling all mail service and throwing the home’s mailbox into the Pacific Ocean, according to Eliot.

“Trancas provided just the kind of out-of-the-way privacy that Steve wanted,” Eliot wrote in the biography. “They could walk, unrecognized and undisturbed, along the beach together every afternoon. Steve liked to call it living in domestic bliss.”

McQueen divorced his wife Ali MacGraw in the late 1970s and died in 1980. McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, sold the home for $7.2 million in July 2020, according to the report.

The listing is held by Elizabeth Donovan of Coldwell Banker Realty.

