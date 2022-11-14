As the market changes, it is crucial to stay connected and informed. Connect Now is a one-day online gathering of the industry’s sharpest minds designed to keep you in the know on the latest real estate insights and ideas.

Join us this Thursday, November 17, from the comfort of your desk, as we bring in record-breaking and award-winning experts including Joyce Rey, Rayni and Branden Williams along with professionals from other game changing organizations to explore topics including:

How the Current Market is Impacting Seller and Buyer Behavior

How to Become a Leading Agent in Today’s Market

An Inside Look into the Future of the Brokerage Model

What Does Rising Mortgage Rates Mean for Proptech Innovation?How to Handle the Most Common Objections in Today’s Market

And so much more!

Register today to hear from leaders in the industry as they bring their fresh ideas and perspectives to the Inman community.

Here’s what past attendees have to say…

“Connect Now is a valuable way to learn from and connect with the industry. The events have a variety of topics and speakers to showcase all aspects of the industry. Well done, Inman!” — Shelley Smith, Knock

“Inman Connect Now delivers! There is always valuable take-aways and connections from the events. It not only shares what is happening in our industry, it inspires what’s next!” — Steve Nickerson, ClientConcierge.com

“These Connect Now events are awesome! Speakers are knowledgeable and informative” —Rick Coates, Coates Media Creative