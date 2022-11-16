Although many other agents refer to them as stop-bys or pop-bys, Darryl Davis calls these SMILE stops. These are one of the most fun-filled self-promotion ideas that any agent can use, no matter how long they have been in the business.

Og Mandino, an American author, once said, “A smile remains the most inexpensive gift I can bestow on anyone and yet its powers can vanquish kingdoms.”

We underestimate the power of a smile, but we believe that the importance of a smile is so great that we created SMILE stops. While many other agents refer to them as stop-bys or pop-bys, these are one of the most fun-filled self-promotion ideas that any agent can use, no matter how long they have been in the business.

What are SMILE stops?

It’s pretty self-explanatory, but there is a little secret that we want to share. Not only are SMILE stops something you can use to make your clients smile, but SMILE is actually an acronym:

S: Service (focus on service not selling)

M: Meet face-to-face

I: Invite them to share their needs by asking questions

L: Leave behind a token of gratitude

E: Elevate the relationship

The premise of these fun little stops is to use awesome gifts or treats as a method of thanking your past clients for their business. They have your name and number so they can call anytime they have questions, and particularly so yours is the name in front of them when they decide to list.

What’s even better, is how your name pops into their mind when they have a friend or family member ask, “Do you know of any great real estate agents?”

How to use SMILE stops

SMILE stops are a ton of fun. Not only do they make your past clients smile but getting creative and stopping by to thank people with a fun gift is a blast. After all, any reason you can get to visit a client to show your gratitude and reconnect is a good one. Without them, you wouldn’t be where you are today.

Where can I find SMILE stop ideas?

Google is a wonderful tool when you need ideas, but we also love to keep tabs on the national holiday calendar for some fun holiday ideas that you can capitalize on.

Here are some examples:

National Popcorn Day: Gifting a little box of popcorn with a note that reads, “Just POPPING by to say thanks for being a great client!”

National Latte Day: A gift card for a coffee shop with a note: “Thanks a LATTE for your business!”

National Ice Cream Day: Handing out little ice cream scoops and a note: “If you want the SCOOP on real estate, give me a call!”

National Donut Day: A small box of donuts with a note: “DONUT forget to call me for all your real estate needs!”

National S’mores Day: Hand out a little bag with graham wafers, chocolate, and marshmallows with a note “I’m never too busy for S’MORE of your referrals!”

Some other ideas that could be attached to a national holiday, but aren’t limited to them are these: