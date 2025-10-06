On this Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Anthony Djon, head of Anthony Djon Luxury Real Estate, gives an unfiltered look into the operations of his 100-agent “teamerage” — a large team that operates with the full system support of a brokerage, feeding leads to all its agents — in the Detroit tri-county area that closes over a thousand transactions and generates more than $50 million in volume monthly.

Highlights

Djon details his military-style team structure, which uses “Team Captains” and strict “floor time” to maximize speed-to-lead. His team structure is meticulously organized, utilizing a military-style model broken into units of up to 40 agents, each led by a “Team Captain” who is the “best of the brand.”

Each unit is supported by its own transaction coordinator, marketing and tech personnel, ensuring specialized support. The core of his lead conversion process is strict “floor time” — structured shifts where agents must be in the office, focused on receiving leads and responding within milliseconds.

He combats the initial speed and consistency mistakes agents make by implementing a rigorous follow-up protocol: hitting a new lead every day for the first week and then once a week until the client buys or clearly asks to be left alone.

Djon champions a leadership style based on collaborative accountability, where he is the “dad you’ve always wanted to have,” not a fear-driven commander. He believes in Jack Welch’s philosophy of allowing for and learning from mistakes, rather than punishing them.

He leverages a sophisticated tech stack for quality control, including Follow Up Boss, Maverick, Fellow and Shiloh, which uses AI to psychoanalyze and grade calls, removing the emotion from coaching.

Djon attributes a significant portion of his success to being the largest partner of both Zillow Flex and Realtor.com in Michigan, acknowledging that he grows by locking in serious lead flow from these companies. His mantra for growth is “low and slow.” He believes in being so busy you can’t handle the lead flow before you scale and warns that rushing the process is the reason most new teams fail.

In a moment of vulnerability, he confesses his biggest operational mistake was neglecting his past client database. He has since rectified this by creating a client retention department focused on nurturing relationships through personalized holiday outreach.

Djon’s core advice is to stop rushing and perfect a relentless, consistent follow-up system.

Connect with Anthony Djon on LinkedIn, or learn more about his company at anthonydjon.com.

