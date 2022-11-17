Rhino announces it will acquire Deposify to create the “first end-to-end deposit management and compliance platform for the rental industry.”

Rhino, a company that seeks to provide services to renters, announced this week it had entered into an agreement to acquire a company that works with landlords on collecting and managing security deposits.

The acquisition of Deposify will offer landlords an end-to-end compliance and deposit management platform, the companies said in a statement announcing the deal.

The acquisition is expected to close before the end of the year.

“While renters and landlords alike are enthusiastic about our work to introduce a new way to secure a home with Rhino’s deposit insurance product, the reality is cash deposits will continue to be used for some portion of transactions, and we’re in a unique position to solve those challenges,” Rhino’s CEO Paraag Sarva said in a statement.

Instead of paying a large cash security deposit up front, renters pay Rhino a fee. The company then works with landlords to insure the property owner in case of damages or lost rent.

“We’re going to give renters a world-class, technology-first experience regardless of how they choose to move in: with deposit insurance or with a cash deposit,” Sarva said.

Rhino also unveiled a way for renters to build their credit by reporting on-time payments to credit agencies.

Rhino says its main product has saved renters $1 billion in upfront move-in costs. The company said it also helped save landlords and property managers in operational costs.

