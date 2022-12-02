Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

‘No housing bubble’: An economist’s top 10 predictions for 2023

Cut through the online clutter and armchair quarterbacking of the real estate industry with these expert predictions from Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner.

Jason Oppenheim: ‘There’s no fixing Compass. It’s unfixable’

Real Tea

In a discussion after Q3 earnings in which Compass reported falling revenue, Inman asked the “Selling Sunset” star to expand on remarks he made about the brokerage at ICLV back in August. He obliged.

All brokerages are entering the real estate winter: Mike DelPrete

Now that earnings are in for the big box brokerages, the anticipated revenue decline is clear. But does it tell the whole story?

Show ’em love: 22 creative thank-you ideas

thank you

As you’re thinking about how you’ll show gratitude to clients next year, consider these personal, impactful suggestions that aren’t time-consuming from Jimmy Burgess

Got a new referral? 10 thoughtful tips for thanking the referrer

When someone recognizes your value, appreciates your hard work and trusts you enough to deliver the same kind of incredible experience with someone they know — it deserves thoughtful recognition. Follow these 10 tips from Darryl Davis to guide your display of gratitude.

