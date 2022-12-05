The challenging housing market and cloudy outlook for the year ahead make it more important than ever to create a plan for how you can remain top of mind with current clients while reaching out to new ones. Check out these free resources from Zillow that can help you prepare your business and set yourself up for success in any market.

Build out your free Zillow profile with past sales

Any licensed real estate agent can have an agent profile on Zillow for free. Your Zillow profile is your opportunity to introduce yourself to the more than 230 million monthly visitors who start their home search on Zillow.

You can leverage your Zillow profile to build trust with potential buyers based on your past experience and customer reviews. To get started, just add your MLS agent ID to your Zillow profile; then you can adjust settings to automatically add all your future sales to your profile.

If you lead a team of agents, you can now attribute sales from an MLS feed to a team member. This gives your team more flexibility and control and allows you to elevate your entire team, so your agents can build trust with potential customers.

Showcase your skills with client reviews

Zillow’s research indicates that having recent reviews published in your profile gives your customers more confidence in doing business with you. Reviews help you establish trust and show your professionalism in serving your clients.

And now it’s easier than ever for your clients to submit a review on Zillow. With a streamlined review submission form, faster publishing times, and more transparency for your clients to see the status of their review, you can collect more reviews more easily to highlight all the ways you showed up for your clients.

Check out these best practices for asking your clients for reviews on Zillow.

Be a market expert

In times like these, home shoppers and sellers need relevant insights from an expert they can trust. Zillow’s new agent data dashboard sets you up to be exactly that expert for your clients. Updated monthly, the dashboard shows snapshots of key data points, including the Zillow Home Value Index, median sales prices, home sales, days to pending, and more for nearly 100 metros and the U.S. as a whole.

As turbulent 2022 comes to a close, the opportunity is yours. Be proactive, get creative, and tap into new tools to thrive in the year ahead.

Zillow Premier Agent is designed to connect agents with active buyers and sellers in order to help them grow their businesses, as well as providing them with tools and resources to help them convert those buyers and sellers into lasting clients.