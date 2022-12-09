New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Inman Connect New York is the conference for you if you’re in the real estate business. This bi-annual event gathers some of the most successful and innovative minds in real estate for networking, learning, and fun. With three days of stimulating conversations, informative seminars, and creative workshops, it’s no surprise that some of today’s most successful agents, brokers, and entrepreneurs have attended before. The 2023 January flagship event will be held from Jan. 23-26 at the New York Hilton Midtown – purchase your ticket now to meet like-minded professionals who are on top of emerging trends in markets around the globe.

2. Make a list of people you want to meet

One of the best things about Inman Connect is the opportunity to meet and connect with people from all over the world who are involved in real estate. Leaders from many of the brands and companies that you see in your news feed every day come to life. Make sure your list of potential clients, tech gurus, real estate influencers, or new friends is ready beforehand–so when opportunity knocks at this twice-a-year gathering, you’ll be prepared to make valuable connections that last long after the conference has ended. Inman Connect Celebrity Meet and Greets are a great way to capture the memory.

3. Attend as many sessions as possible

Inman Connect NYC offers a wide variety of sessions on a variety of topics, so there’s sure to be something for everyone. Whether you’re interested in technology or marketing or want to learn more about the industry, attending as many sessions as possible is a great way to get the most out of the conference. Once you’ve registered, you can start creating your agenda and sync it to your calendar.

4. Network, network, network!

One of the best things about the Inman community is the opportunity to network with some of the most successful people in real estate. Attend as many networking events as possible and exchange business cards with as many people as you can. You never know who you might meet and what opportunities might arise from making new connections. The Inman Ambassadors will be on hand to help bridge those connections.

5. Take advantage of sponsored events

Expo Hall, Booth Bar Crawl, Cocktails at Connect

Grab a beer, a glass of wine and get to know our Exhibitors and Sponsors. They will be available the whole week, and you owe it to your business to meet them. Attend these events as they provide an excellent opportunity to learn more about different products and services available in the market and create a strategic partnership that can change your business.

6. Have fun, and pace yourself!

In addition to being a great place to learn and network, Inman Connect NYC is also a lot of fun! #Lobbycon is where it starts; see and meet the real estate connections you’ve come for in the lobby the night before. Take advantage of all that New York City has to offer, and enjoy yourself while you’re there. From sightseeing to dining to nightlife, there’s something for everyone in this fantastic city. If you’re staying the whole week, don’t be shy about sleeping in one day or taking a long lunch. Your Inman Connect general pass includes virtual access. Watch virtually if you’re tired or taking business calls in your hotel room.

7. Follow up after the conference

Finally, follow up with the contacts you made at the conference after it is over. Send them an email or handwritten note, or connect with them on social media platforms such as LinkedIn. It’s an incredible opportunity for you to make connections across continents or meet someone new who can offer valuable insight into the business.

So start compiling that list now – after all, these memories (and contacts) are worth making!