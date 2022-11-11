This premiere industry advocacy program marks a new generation of real estate leaders and passionate Inman advocates who will be a collective voice for innovation at the center of the Inman Community. With a commitment to human connection and relationships, the program has launched innovative start-ups, established countless partnerships and relationships, and has become a career catalyst for many rising stars in real estate. 

Each year, Inman selects a diverse collective of successful real estate agents and brokers as Inman Brand Ambassadors. We’re delighted to have the 2023 class embark on a full calendar year of community events and connections with other Inman community members and global brands both in-person and through digital communities.

The Inman Brand Ambassador team of 2023 will make their introduction Jan. 24-26 at Inman Connect New York. Inman Connect’s flagship event will include standout speakers and incredible networking events, delivering business breakthroughs to last a lifetime.

“This program has become a key part of the Inman Community that breathes life and connectivity throughout the year. I’m thrilled to collaborate with this incredibly influential new team. Inman Ambassadors have played a huge role beyond Inman events to nurture and support our industry. They have been invited to the program based on their knowledge, high standards of experience in the industry, elite networks, incredible humanity, and talent for deepening relationships.” — Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community.

This year introduces an entirely new class of candidates and brings them together with Inman’s Ambassadors from previous years, who will take on new, strategic community initiatives with Inman in 2023. Get to know our 2023 Inman Ambassador Team by checking out their profiles and connecting with them below:

 

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×