This premiere industry advocacy program marks a new generation of real estate leaders and passionate Inman advocates who will be a collective voice for innovation at the center of the Inman Community. With a commitment to human connection and relationships, the program has launched innovative start-ups, established countless partnerships and relationships, and has become a career catalyst for many rising stars in real estate.

Each year, Inman selects a diverse collective of successful real estate agents and brokers as Inman Brand Ambassadors. We’re delighted to have the 2023 class embark on a full calendar year of community events and connections with other Inman community members and global brands both in-person and through digital communities.

The Inman Brand Ambassador team of 2023 will make their introduction Jan. 24-26 at Inman Connect New York. Inman Connect’s flagship event will include standout speakers and incredible networking events, delivering business breakthroughs to last a lifetime.

“This program has become a key part of the Inman Community that breathes life and connectivity throughout the year. I’m thrilled to collaborate with this incredibly influential new team. Inman Ambassadors have played a huge role beyond Inman events to nurture and support our industry. They have been invited to the program based on their knowledge, high standards of experience in the industry, elite networks, incredible humanity, and talent for deepening relationships.” — Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community.

This year introduces an entirely new class of candidates and brings them together with Inman’s Ambassadors from previous years, who will take on new, strategic community initiatives with Inman in 2023. Get to know our 2023 Inman Ambassador Team by checking out their profiles and connecting with them below: