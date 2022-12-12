The team at LocalizeTM, led by CEO Omer Granot, knows that agents value time above all else. And time is what the new tech platform Hunter is designed to optimize.

Hunter by Localize sends personalized communication and listings to home buyers, using machine learning to identify what the buyer wants, establish a timeframe for when they will transact, and prioritize them accordingly before handing them off to the partner agent for showings and offer stages.

After a successful launch in the New York metro area last year, the Localize team is ready for the Windy City. Brokerages in Chicago can join the Launch Partner program here.

What kind of Chicago brokerages can join the Hunter Launch Partner program?

1. High-growth teams with a large pipeline capacity

“Hunter is built on deep technologies that enable agents to prioritize their time on the most qualified buyers who will move quickly,” CEO Granot explained. “And not every brokerage has the capacity to handle it. So we want to be sure our launch partners have a sizable team in place.”

Localize is looking for brokerages that are in growth mode and ambitious to gain more home buyer market share.

2. A tech-friendly mindset

Sometimes veteran real estate professionals will look at new innovations with fear — a fear that technology will replace the agent in the transaction entirely. Granot says Hunter achieves the opposite.

“Hunter is designed to replace the need for real estate professionals to spend precious time on tedious and repetitive tasks. It doesn’t replace how people cultivate relationships.”

While the Hunter conversation engine can ask questions and carry on an informative conversation, the platform flags moments where a human can provide more context and a personalized response. It’s a powerful blend of human touch and artificial intelligence.

3. Serving buyers and sellers

“We are offering early access to Chicago-based Launch Partners who are buy-side agents working in the currently fierce market with residential properties currently staying on the market for only 26 days on average.”

4. An ability to scale quickly and be forward-looking

Granot calls Hunter a technological ‘sidekick’ that is designed to help high-performing teams grow at scale, getting more out of their sphere of influence, and helping to qualify and identify the highest propensity leads sooner in the cycle and ahead of the competition.

“In this environment, agents can’t afford to be anything less than their best,” Granot noted. “But there is only so much time in the day. We want agents to be focused on their highest value activities.”

In times like these, when the market is experiencing a re-correction from a period of unprecedentedly high activity and low inventory. Broker owners who may not have the resilience for such turbulence will shrink their footprint, and less seasoned agents may leave the industry. But those that have drive and focus will look for tools like Hunter to help them compete and win more business, no matter what market forces send their way.

Localize itself has seen fast and robust growth since its launch last year in NYC, and beyond Chicago, is already planning to welcome early access partners in South Florida.

“We’ve helped hundreds of agent teams in New York and more than a dozen partner brokerages. We’re excited to have the demand in Chicago and will continue to support all of our brokerages and agents exponentially with the use of smart, proactive technology.”

Learn more and sign up for the Chicago Launch Partner program for the exclusive early access opportunity.