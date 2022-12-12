This post has been republished with permission from Mike DelPrete.

Media headlines are focused on a crashing U.S. real estate market, but the truth is more nuanced with less hyperbole.

Context matters: The reality is that the market is down, but simple comparisons to a sky-high 2021 are amplifying the scale of the decline.

Arm yourself with the right data — two key charts — to understand and contextualize this dynamic market.

Monthly home sales are collected and published by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), but historical data beyond 2021 is not easily accessible and rarely included in analyses.