1. NAR and Anywhere clash over commission class action trial
The Sitzer/Burnett trial has been delayed until after a higher court rules on an appeal from HomeServices of America.
2. Team structures are a trainwreck. Here’s why it’s ruining rankings
Before the 2023 rankings, let’s get this figured out, writes broker Troy Palmquist. Are some of the biggest teams in the industry really brokerages or teamerages (or vice versa), and how does that affect the way they’re ranked?
3. Real estate in 2022: When the #@!$ finally hit the fan
Soaring mortgage rates, slagging sales, thousands and thousands of layoffs: The past 12 months have offered a jarring reminder that what goes up must come down.
4. 12 ways to kickstart your 2023
Instead of thinking of a slower market as a problem, think of it as an opportunity. Take the time to really think and strategize about your business, and then get to work.
5. Proptech in 2022: Zillow rebounds, iBuyers stumble and MLSs grow up
Zillow bounced back after folding its iBuyer in 2021, multiple listing services finally caught up, enterprise solutions arrived and other signs property technology approached maturity in 2022
