New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

1. NAR and Anywhere clash over commission class action trial

Two wolves fighting

David Dirga / Shutterstock.com

The Sitzer/Burnett trial has been delayed until after a higher court rules on an appeal from HomeServices of America.

2. Team structures are a trainwreck. Here’s why it’s ruining rankings

Before the 2023 rankings, let’s get this figured out, writes broker Troy Palmquist. Are some of the biggest teams in the industry really brokerages or teamerages (or vice versa), and how does that affect the way they’re ranked?

3. Real estate in 2022: When the #@!$ finally hit the fan

Soaring mortgage rates, slagging sales, thousands and thousands of layoffs: The past 12 months have offered a jarring reminder that what goes up must come down.

4. 12 ways to kickstart your 2023

Instead of thinking of a slower market as a problem, think of it as an opportunity. Take the time to really think and strategize about your business, and then get to work.

5. Proptech in 2022: Zillow rebounds, iBuyers stumble and MLSs grow up

Zillow bounced back after folding its iBuyer in 2021, multiple listing services finally caught up, enterprise solutions arrived and other signs property technology approached maturity in 2022

 

agent advice
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×