Ever curious about what your colleagues are reading? We compiled the data, and here are the top 10 most-read contributed stories (meaning written by other industry professionals) of the year. Now you can read what they’re reading and writing all in one place.

1. ‘No housing bubble’: An economist’s top 10 predictions for 2023

Cut through the online clutter and armchair quarterbacking of the real estate industry with these expert predictions from Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner.

2. 15 ways to make your property descriptions more inclusive

By making property descriptions more appealing to a wider variety of potential buyers, you create the circumstances for housing to be truly fair and for the homebuying experience to be more enjoyable and more meaningful for everyone.

3. Need a little Insta-ration? 22 must-follows

To get results, says Jimmy Burgess, follow these pros for ideas on how to grow your own following. Implement some of their strategies on your Instagram page, and watch what happens.

4. 22 ways to generate real estate listings

If your business is to be all that you want it to be this year, generating listings will be a big part of your growth. Implement one or many of these tried-and-true strategies — and you will have your best year ever.

5. ‘Is now a good time to buy a home?’: Here’s how to answer

It’s the question everyone is asking right now, and the answer depends in part on your knowledge of the market and in part on the client’s personal perspective. Jimmy Burgess talks to David Childers, president of Keeping Current Matters, to determine how to answer this essential query.

6. 22 must-have real estate tech tools for agents in 2022

Tech tools offer the opportunity to grow a business in new directions. Here are 22 tech tools that Jimmy Burgess’ business uses, plus what he considers the greatest real estate tech tool of all time.

7. 5 truths every agent should know about shifting markets

A shifting market differentiates those who’ve developed professionally and those who are just pretending. Jimmy Burgess provides the reality check that you need right now.

8. Show ’em love: 22 creative thank-you ideas

As you’re thinking about how you’ll show gratitude to clients next year, consider these personal, impactful suggestions that aren’t time-consuming from Jimmy Burgess.

9. 7 types of real estate agents this market will crush

The real estate market has changed, and there will be agents who will not survive the current market environment. Are you nimble enough to make the adjustments needed? Here’s a list of the types of real estate agents this market will crush and how to avoid being one of them.

10. No regrets! 7 things top agents wish they did sooner

Jimmy Burgess asked thousands of top-producing agents what they wish they’d done sooner in their careers. Here are the top seven things they regret putting off.

